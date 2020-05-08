All apartments in Greensboro
2304 Ford Place.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2304 Ford Place

2304 Ford Place · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Greensboro
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

2304 Ford Place, Greensboro, NC 27406

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2304 Ford Place · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1940's Cottage Available Now - Just the right size 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with stove and refrigerator provided. The home also features new carpet and interior paint. W/D connections, gas heat, central air.

24 Month Lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration fee applies.

Call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE5822292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2304 Ford Place have any available units?
2304 Ford Place has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Ford Place have?
Some of 2304 Ford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Ford Place currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Ford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Ford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Ford Place is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Ford Place offer parking?
No, 2304 Ford Place does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Ford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Ford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Ford Place have a pool?
No, 2304 Ford Place does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Ford Place have accessible units?
No, 2304 Ford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Ford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Ford Place does not have units with dishwashers.

