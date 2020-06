Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 BR/ 1 BA Off Gate City Blvd. -



The home is gas heat and central air. The home has an eat-in kitchen that includes a refrigerator. It is carpet and vinyl flooring.The home is conveniently located near shopping and restaurants. Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

** Washer and dryer are at the property but will not be repaired or replaced.**



(RLNE2769758)