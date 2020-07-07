All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

916 South York Street

916 South York Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 South York Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease to Purchase This Beautiful Home! - Property Id: 138272

Magnificent Residence in York Chester Historic District. Big & Beautiful Full brick home, Hugh LR w/ warming FP, elegant DR setting for those who prefer entertaining, Whole wall of bookshelves accent the Den that has a Pvt entrance to the home. The completely modernized kitchen gives you built-in maid service, MBR w/ space to spare & grace to match. Luxury MBA w/ whirlpool. Separate guest house w/ Kit, BR, Den, BA, would make a great guest qtrs or in-law suite. You will love it! Call 704-703-7465 and speak with Britney today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138272p
Property Id 138272

(RLNE5029435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 South York Street have any available units?
916 South York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 916 South York Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 South York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 South York Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 South York Street is pet friendly.
Does 916 South York Street offer parking?
No, 916 South York Street does not offer parking.
Does 916 South York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 South York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 South York Street have a pool?
Yes, 916 South York Street has a pool.
Does 916 South York Street have accessible units?
No, 916 South York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 South York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 South York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 South York Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 South York Street does not have units with air conditioning.

