916 South York Street

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease to Purchase This Beautiful Home! - Property Id: 138272



Magnificent Residence in York Chester Historic District. Big & Beautiful Full brick home, Hugh LR w/ warming FP, elegant DR setting for those who prefer entertaining, Whole wall of bookshelves accent the Den that has a Pvt entrance to the home. The completely modernized kitchen gives you built-in maid service, MBR w/ space to spare & grace to match. Luxury MBA w/ whirlpool. Separate guest house w/ Kit, BR, Den, BA, would make a great guest qtrs or in-law suite. You will love it! Call 704-703-7465 and speak with Britney today!

