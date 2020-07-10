All apartments in Gastonia
914 Davis Avenue
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

914 Davis Avenue

914 E Davis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

914 E Davis Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have a unit currently available, move in ready!

The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.The Belvedere Apts is an apartment community containing 29 rental units.

The apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and plenty of cabinet space. Central HVAC and total electric. Washer/ dryer hookups. These apartments are part of an Affordable Housing Program. Section 8 is accepted!!

You may email claudia@srpmanagement.net for showing and application information. DO NOT APPLY ONLINE, you will need an appointment to come into the office and apply.

Thanks for considering Belvedere Apartments!

Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $15, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Davis Avenue have any available units?
914 Davis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Davis Avenue have?
Some of 914 Davis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Davis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
914 Davis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Davis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Davis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 914 Davis Avenue offer parking?
No, 914 Davis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 914 Davis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Davis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Davis Avenue have a pool?
No, 914 Davis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 914 Davis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 914 Davis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Davis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Davis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

