914 Davis Avenue

The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.The Belvedere Apts is an apartment community containing 29 rental units.



The apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and plenty of cabinet space. Central HVAC and total electric. Washer/ dryer hookups. These apartments are part of an Affordable Housing Program. Section 8 is accepted!!



You may email claudia@srpmanagement.net for showing and application information. DO NOT APPLY ONLINE, you will need an appointment to come into the office and apply.



Thanks for considering Belvedere Apartments!



Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $15, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

