914 Davis Avenue

Amenities
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
914-Unit A is available for showing & move in ready!
The Belvedere Apts is an affordable apartment community located in Gastonia, North Carolina.The Belvedere Apts is an apartment community containing 29 rental units.
The apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and plenty of cabinet space. Central HVAC and total electric. Washer/ dryer hookups. These apartments are part of an Affordable Housing Program. Section 8 is accepted!!
The NCHFA requires a maximum income per household, therefore based on household size the yearly income must be below the requirement below in order for your income to qualify:
1 person- $28,860/year
2 person-$32,940/year
3 person- $37,080/year
4 person-$41,160/year
Details, inquiries, and showing instructions text us at 704-868-4065.
Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Thanks for considering Belvedere Apartments!
Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.