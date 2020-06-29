907 Warburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the quaint yet charming city of Gastonia this newly refreshed and updated bungalow is minutes from downtown.



The area features various small town businesses and great food options. You will never run out of things to do or places to discover.



Inside you will walk into a very large family living space with fresh flooring throughout. The recently remodeled bathroom features a clean garden tub and even a washer and dryer !



The most stunning feature about this property is the beautiful kitchen. It has the perfect cabinetry and fresh granite like countertops! It is truly a must see!