Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 907 Warburton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
907 Warburton
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:06 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
907 Warburton
907 Warburton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
907 Warburton Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the quaint yet charming city of Gastonia this newly refreshed and updated bungalow is minutes from downtown.
The area features various small town businesses and great food options. You will never run out of things to do or places to discover.
Inside you will walk into a very large family living space with fresh flooring throughout. The recently remodeled bathroom features a clean garden tub and even a washer and dryer !
The most stunning feature about this property is the beautiful kitchen. It has the perfect cabinetry and fresh granite like countertops! It is truly a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 907 Warburton have any available units?
907 Warburton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 907 Warburton have?
Some of 907 Warburton's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 907 Warburton currently offering any rent specials?
907 Warburton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Warburton pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Warburton is pet friendly.
Does 907 Warburton offer parking?
No, 907 Warburton does not offer parking.
Does 907 Warburton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Warburton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Warburton have a pool?
No, 907 Warburton does not have a pool.
Does 907 Warburton have accessible units?
No, 907 Warburton does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Warburton have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Warburton does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Similar Pages
Gastonia 1 Bedrooms
Gastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College