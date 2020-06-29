All apartments in Gastonia
906 W 9th Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM

906 W 9th Avenue

906 West 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

906 West 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, cozy cottage nestled in Gastonia, North Carolina! This home features all refinished hardwood flooring, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, a formal dining room, and spacious bedrooms. Close to Eastridge Mall for shopping and restaurants, you'll have everything you need and quick access to I-85 for everything else! Don't miss out on your next home, call or schedule your showing online today and fall in love with this home!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 W 9th Avenue have any available units?
906 W 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 906 W 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
906 W 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 W 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 906 W 9th Avenue offer parking?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 906 W 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 W 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 906 W 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 906 W 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 W 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 W 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

