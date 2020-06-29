906 W 9th Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this 2 bedroom, cozy cottage nestled in Gastonia, North Carolina! This home features all refinished hardwood flooring, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, a formal dining room, and spacious bedrooms. Close to Eastridge Mall for shopping and restaurants, you'll have everything you need and quick access to I-85 for everything else! Don't miss out on your next home, call or schedule your showing online today and fall in love with this home!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**