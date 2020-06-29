Rent Calculator
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM
1 of 11
905 W Rankin Avenue
905 West Rankin Avenue
No Longer Available
Gastonia
Location
905 West Rankin Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - 3 bed 2 bath home located in Gastonia. Home has been freshly painted throughout & comes with appliances for courtesy use (electric range/oven & refrigerator). Street parking only
Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@Leproperties.com
*Pets are conditional and up to the home owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.
**No Vouchers
(RLNE5471021)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 W Rankin Avenue have any available units?
905 W Rankin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 905 W Rankin Avenue have?
Some of 905 W Rankin Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 W Rankin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 W Rankin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 W Rankin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 W Rankin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 905 W Rankin Avenue offer parking?
No, 905 W Rankin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 905 W Rankin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 W Rankin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 W Rankin Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 W Rankin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 W Rankin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 W Rankin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 W Rankin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 W Rankin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
