904 Marve Street

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Totally Remodeled Ranch Home - Look no further, this hidden gem is move-in ready and totally renovated. Ranch home with an open floor plan and 3 bedrooms and a beautiful new bath, all new LVP flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors. You'll love the bright and sunny kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite counters, and NEW stainless steel appliances. The .34 acre lot has a large fenced in yard with storage shed included. Newly connected to city water & brand new septic tank!! Additional updates include all new interior & exterior doors, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, roof, shutters, and mailbox.



(RLNE5132263)