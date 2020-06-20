All apartments in Gastonia
904 Edgewood Circle
904 Edgewood Circle

904 Edgewood Circle · (980) 253-3633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

904 Edgewood Circle, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely historic home in Forest Hills has transformed and refreshed into 3 separate units. Main home offers over 1600 sq feet of charming space, with all solid surface flooring, new paint, refreshed kitchen and baths and main floor laundry. New half bath was added to one bedroom for convenience. Quaint side porch off the main living area offers view of adjoining wooded lot attached to this parcel. Owner is open to both Main home and basement apartment 1+BR/1 BA (MLS #) being leased at a discounted rate--more room for family or friends, or sublease to offset your living expenses! Additional cottage rental will be available in June.
*Owner requires a minimum 600 credit score, positive background/criminal history check, and at least 2.5 times the monthly rent as income. Application requires a $45 non-refundable fee. No pets, no smoking!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Edgewood Circle have any available units?
904 Edgewood Circle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 904 Edgewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
904 Edgewood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Edgewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 904 Edgewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 904 Edgewood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 904 Edgewood Circle does offer parking.
Does 904 Edgewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Edgewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Edgewood Circle have a pool?
No, 904 Edgewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 904 Edgewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 904 Edgewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Edgewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Edgewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Edgewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Edgewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
