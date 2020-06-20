904 Edgewood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely historic home in Forest Hills has transformed and refreshed into 3 separate units. Main home offers over 1600 sq feet of charming space, with all solid surface flooring, new paint, refreshed kitchen and baths and main floor laundry. New half bath was added to one bedroom for convenience. Quaint side porch off the main living area offers view of adjoining wooded lot attached to this parcel. Owner is open to both Main home and basement apartment 1+BR/1 BA (MLS #) being leased at a discounted rate--more room for family or friends, or sublease to offset your living expenses! Additional cottage rental will be available in June.

*Owner requires a minimum 600 credit score, positive background/criminal history check, and at least 2.5 times the monthly rent as income. Application requires a $45 non-refundable fee. No pets, no smoking!*