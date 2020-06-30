All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 822 S Weldon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
822 S Weldon Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:55 AM

822 S Weldon Street

822 South Weldon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

822 South Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to 822 South Weldon Street! This two bedroom, 1940's home has been renovated and updated, bringing you a classically styled home with a touch of modern finishes like new flooring and carpet, updated kitchen appliances! Enjoy a great front porch, great sized front yard for the kids or entertaining and more! Close to downtown, shopping and more! Interstate and highway access moments away! Come step into your next home- Schedule a tour today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 S Weldon Street have any available units?
822 S Weldon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 822 S Weldon Street currently offering any rent specials?
822 S Weldon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 S Weldon Street pet-friendly?
No, 822 S Weldon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 822 S Weldon Street offer parking?
No, 822 S Weldon Street does not offer parking.
Does 822 S Weldon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 S Weldon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 S Weldon Street have a pool?
No, 822 S Weldon Street does not have a pool.
Does 822 S Weldon Street have accessible units?
No, 822 S Weldon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 822 S Weldon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 S Weldon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 S Weldon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 S Weldon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College