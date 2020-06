Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex rental opportunity within walking distance to the park. This home features a large living room with beautiful hardwood floors and a gas log fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Enjoy the large sunroom as well as the large partially fenced yard. No pets and no smoking.