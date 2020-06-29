Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MIS: 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH EXECUTED 12 MO LEASE BY 5/15/20**



Step into your new home at 618 Osceola Street! This 2 bedroom home features a cozy interior and plenty of character! Built in 1940 and renovated recently, enjoy new flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and more! Spend your evenings on your back porch sipping sweet tea, or watch the kids run around the back yard with the family pet! Close to downtown, shopping and more, minutes from the gold course!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**