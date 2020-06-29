All apartments in Gastonia
618 Osceola Street

618 Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Osceola Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MIS: 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH EXECUTED 12 MO LEASE BY 5/15/20**

Step into your new home at 618 Osceola Street! This 2 bedroom home features a cozy interior and plenty of character! Built in 1940 and renovated recently, enjoy new flooring, fresh paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and more! Spend your evenings on your back porch sipping sweet tea, or watch the kids run around the back yard with the family pet! Close to downtown, shopping and more, minutes from the gold course!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Osceola Street have any available units?
618 Osceola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Osceola Street have?
Some of 618 Osceola Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Osceola Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 Osceola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Osceola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Osceola Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 Osceola Street offer parking?
No, 618 Osceola Street does not offer parking.
Does 618 Osceola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Osceola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Osceola Street have a pool?
No, 618 Osceola Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 Osceola Street have accessible units?
No, 618 Osceola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Osceola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Osceola Street does not have units with dishwashers.

