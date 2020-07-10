All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

609 S Marietta Street

609 South Marietta Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 South Marietta Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**MIS: 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH EXECUTED 12 MO LEASE BY 5/30/20**

Welcome home! This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, craftsman style home has everything you're looking for! Upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring and fresh paint are just some of the many features this home has to offer! A spacious living room flows into the dining room, offering an open feel with a kitchen cut out. Plenty of natural light! Close to food shopping and more, easy interstate access!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 S Marietta Street have any available units?
609 S Marietta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 609 S Marietta Street currently offering any rent specials?
609 S Marietta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 S Marietta Street pet-friendly?
No, 609 S Marietta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 609 S Marietta Street offer parking?
No, 609 S Marietta Street does not offer parking.
Does 609 S Marietta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 S Marietta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 S Marietta Street have a pool?
No, 609 S Marietta Street does not have a pool.
Does 609 S Marietta Street have accessible units?
No, 609 S Marietta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 609 S Marietta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 S Marietta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 S Marietta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 S Marietta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

