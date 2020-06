Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 3br, 1 bath house with new carpeting and flooring, paint, rear deck porch for entry to rear of home.

Central air and heating system. Spacious front porch to sit on and enjoy the evenings. Close to shopping and Lineberger park/Avon Catawba Creek Greenway. Come see TODAY!