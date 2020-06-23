All apartments in Gastonia
511 Franklin Boulevard W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 Franklin Boulevard W

511 East Franklin Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

511 East Franklin Boulevard, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Located In Gastonia’s Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment District, (FUSE) is more than baseball, it is about fun for the entire family. FUSE is a revitalization project to bring new life to an area of Gastonia that offers a great investment opportunity. The anchor of FUSE will be a multi-use sports & entertainment complex hosting year-round events. Nearby private investments could include residential, office, and retail spaces. THIS PROPERTY IS IN THE FUSE DISTRICT AND MAKES AN EXCELLENT SITE FOR A BREWERY, SPORTS BAR, RESTAURANT OR RETAIL/WAREHOUSE. Plenty of Parking and Great Road Frontage

https://www.cityofgastonia.com/fuse.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W have any available units?
511 Franklin Boulevard W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 511 Franklin Boulevard W currently offering any rent specials?
511 Franklin Boulevard W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Franklin Boulevard W pet-friendly?
No, 511 Franklin Boulevard W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W offer parking?
Yes, 511 Franklin Boulevard W does offer parking.
Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Franklin Boulevard W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W have a pool?
No, 511 Franklin Boulevard W does not have a pool.
Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W have accessible units?
No, 511 Franklin Boulevard W does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Franklin Boulevard W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Franklin Boulevard W have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Franklin Boulevard W does not have units with air conditioning.
