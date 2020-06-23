511 Franklin Boulevard W

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Located In Gastonia’s Franklin Urban Sports & Entertainment District, (FUSE) is more than baseball, it is about fun for the entire family. FUSE is a revitalization project to bring new life to an area of Gastonia that offers a great investment opportunity. The anchor of FUSE will be a multi-use sports & entertainment complex hosting year-round events. Nearby private investments could include residential, office, and retail spaces. THIS PROPERTY IS IN THE FUSE DISTRICT AND MAKES AN EXCELLENT SITE FOR A BREWERY, SPORTS BAR, RESTAURANT OR RETAIL/WAREHOUSE. Plenty of Parking and Great Road Frontage



https://www.cityofgastonia.com/fuse.html