507 E Maple Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent in Gastonia - Property Id: 122904



3 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 1100 sq ft - house located in Gastonia, NC. The neighborhood is close to shopping and restaurants. This house has a large master bedroom and two other good sized bedrooms. The kitchen and bathroom were completely renovated within the last couple years. Black and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer are also included in the laundry room and the property has central air cooling/heat. There's a front porch for sitting and a flat backyard for playing. Please email, text, or call 704-561-1251 for more information. Rent is $875 per month along with one month's rent for security deposit. The house will be available June 1st, 2019. The house is not in the Section 8 program.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122904

