Gastonia, NC
507 E Maple Ave
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

507 E Maple Ave

507 E Maple Ave
Location

507 E Maple Ave, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath House for Rent in Gastonia - Property Id: 122904

3 Bedroom / 1 Bath - 1100 sq ft - house located in Gastonia, NC. The neighborhood is close to shopping and restaurants. This house has a large master bedroom and two other good sized bedrooms. The kitchen and bathroom were completely renovated within the last couple years. Black and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer are also included in the laundry room and the property has central air cooling/heat. There's a front porch for sitting and a flat backyard for playing. Please email, text, or call 704-561-1251 for more information. Rent is $875 per month along with one month's rent for security deposit. The house will be available June 1st, 2019. The house is not in the Section 8 program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122904
Property Id 122904

(RLNE4893806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 E Maple Ave have any available units?
507 E Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 E Maple Ave have?
Some of 507 E Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 E Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 E Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 E Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 E Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 507 E Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 507 E Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 507 E Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 E Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 E Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 507 E Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 E Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 E Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 E Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 E Maple Ave has units with dishwashers.
