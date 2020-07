Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom House! - 3 Bedroom House!!! Large Back Yard!!! Central AC, w/d hook-ups!!!



How is all this only $1,000 rent you ask? Its what we like to call a deal you do not want to miss out on.



This house is also available for purchase w/ 100% financing plans, and/or lease option available.



We look forward to meeting with you and assisting with your home search. :)



www.PMCoreUSA.com submit guest card for showing!



(RLNE3971637)