408 N Pear Street
408 N Pear Street

408 North Pear Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Pear Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Home has 2 Bedrooms and a Den(can be used as a 3rd bedroom) with a Closet. The den has been used as a 3rd BEDROOM in the past. HUGE Fenced in Backyard! Very big rooms and huge eat in kitchen. All New in 2018-NEW kitchen floors, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW furnace, NEW hot water heater, NEW light fixtures, NEW insulation installed under the house. Laundry room and bathroom renovated. New Carpet in 2020. HUGE fenced backyard. $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.00 additional a month per pet. Whole house heated via furnace. Window Unit for AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N Pear Street have any available units?
408 N Pear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N Pear Street have?
Some of 408 N Pear Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N Pear Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Pear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Pear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 N Pear Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 N Pear Street offer parking?
No, 408 N Pear Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 N Pear Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Pear Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Pear Street have a pool?
No, 408 N Pear Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 N Pear Street have accessible units?
No, 408 N Pear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Pear Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 N Pear Street does not have units with dishwashers.

