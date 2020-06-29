408 N Pear Street

Amenities

Home has 2 Bedrooms and a Den(can be used as a 3rd bedroom) with a Closet. The den has been used as a 3rd BEDROOM in the past. HUGE Fenced in Backyard! Very big rooms and huge eat in kitchen. All New in 2018-NEW kitchen floors, NEW kitchen cabinets, NEW furnace, NEW hot water heater, NEW light fixtures, NEW insulation installed under the house. Laundry room and bathroom renovated. New Carpet in 2020. HUGE fenced backyard. $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet and $25.00 additional a month per pet. Whole house heated via furnace. Window Unit for AC.