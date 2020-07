Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Rare Find! 3 bedroom 2 bath home on one level in the highly sought after Catawba Hills Neighborhood. The home has a large loft upstairs perfect for a get away space as well! The open floor plan makes the living area more inviting and the master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and large bath! Enjoy evenings and weekends on the beautiful deck in the back!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.