2832 Gail Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to Show Starting 2/10/20 - Great 3 bedroom 1 bath house on nice level lot. This home features neutral paint throughout, neutral carpet and wood floors, matching kitchen appliances for courtesy use, and washer and dryer for courtesy use. Great level yard with partial fence around back and wired storage building. This home won't last long so call today!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



