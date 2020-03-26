All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
2720 Gail Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2720 Gail Avenue

2720 Gail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Gail Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located near 321 and Hudson. Close to several local restaurants and general shopping! Home has recently been renovated and offers tons of extra space! Large living room, spacious kitchen and a finished basement! Originally this home was a three bedroom, but through the renovation, we have made it a 4 BEDROOM!!! Contact us at 704-461-8246 for more information! Visit our website at www.rentconrex.com to sign up to be alerted of when this home is ready to be viewed! Once available Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour. You may secure this home with an approved application and $150 Reservation Binder Fee!

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO:
A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610 or greater must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor.

Pet Policy
Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community.
We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below.
https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 Gail Avenue have any available units?
2720 Gail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2720 Gail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2720 Gail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 Gail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 Gail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2720 Gail Avenue offer parking?
No, 2720 Gail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2720 Gail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2720 Gail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 Gail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2720 Gail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2720 Gail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2720 Gail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 Gail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 Gail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2720 Gail Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2720 Gail Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
