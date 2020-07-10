Nice! 1 Bed 1 Bath for Rent $575 Per month. Gastonia home! Great rental rate! This has had a long term tenant and is in the process of getting some updates prior to renting to a new tenant. Contact us today for a showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2644 S. Calvary St have any available units?
2644 S. Calvary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2644 S. Calvary St currently offering any rent specials?
2644 S. Calvary St is not currently offering any rent specials.