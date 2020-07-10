All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2644 S. Calvary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2644 S. Calvary St
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

2644 S. Calvary St

2644 South Calvary Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2644 South Calvary Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice! 1 Bed 1 Bath for Rent $575 Per month.
Gastonia home! Great rental rate! This has had a long term tenant and is in the process of getting some updates prior to renting to a new tenant. Contact us today for a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 S. Calvary St have any available units?
2644 S. Calvary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2644 S. Calvary St currently offering any rent specials?
2644 S. Calvary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 S. Calvary St pet-friendly?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2644 S. Calvary St offer parking?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St does not offer parking.
Does 2644 S. Calvary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 S. Calvary St have a pool?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St does not have a pool.
Does 2644 S. Calvary St have accessible units?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 S. Calvary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2644 S. Calvary St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2644 S. Calvary St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College