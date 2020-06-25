2520 Darren Drive

Amenities

Nice 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath located in Gastonia, NC for Rent!



Available now!

Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.



-Washer/dryer hook up

-Central A/C

-Gas Heat



5 minutes from the New Warlick YMCA

5 minutes from Ashbrook Highschool

Close to popular restaurants such as Lotus, Hickory Tavern

Publix Grocery store nearby



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

