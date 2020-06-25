All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated August 19 2019 at 3:41 PM

2520 Darren Drive

2520 Darren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Darren Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath located in Gastonia, NC for Rent!

Available now!
Kitchen is equipped with stove and refrigerator.

-Washer/dryer hook up
-Central A/C
-Gas Heat

5 minutes from the New Warlick YMCA
5 minutes from Ashbrook Highschool
Close to popular restaurants such as Lotus, Hickory Tavern
Publix Grocery store nearby

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Darren Drive have any available units?
2520 Darren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Darren Drive have?
Some of 2520 Darren Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Darren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Darren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Darren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Darren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Darren Drive offer parking?
No, 2520 Darren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Darren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Darren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Darren Drive have a pool?
No, 2520 Darren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Darren Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 Darren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Darren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Darren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
