2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive

4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room. Conveniently located off of the formal dining room is the kitchen which is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Choose to have breakfast in the eat-in kitchen looking out to your nice-sized backyard. The double car garage is also conveniently located off of the kitchen for easy unloading of groceries. A full bedroom and full bathroom are downstairs; however, the master bedroom and master bathroom are upstairs. Enjoy his and hers sinks in the master bathroom as well as his and hers sides of the master closet! Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom are also upstairs near the closet which has the washer and dryer hook-ups. While living in Bethesda Oaks, you will be able to enjoy the community swimming pool as well as the walking trails and playground.



This home rents for $1795 and the security deposit is $1745.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that you may have. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply-no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



No Pets Allowed



