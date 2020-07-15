All apartments in Gastonia
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive

2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC 28056
Bethesda Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room. Conveniently located off of the formal dining room is the kitchen which is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Choose to have breakfast in the eat-in kitchen looking out to your nice-sized backyard. The double car garage is also conveniently located off of the kitchen for easy unloading of groceries. A full bedroom and full bathroom are downstairs; however, the master bedroom and master bathroom are upstairs. Enjoy his and hers sinks in the master bathroom as well as his and hers sides of the master closet! Two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom are also upstairs near the closet which has the washer and dryer hook-ups. While living in Bethesda Oaks, you will be able to enjoy the community swimming pool as well as the walking trails and playground.

This home rents for $1795 and the security deposit is $1745.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that you may have. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply-no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity?

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2132749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive have any available units?
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
