All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2448 Saluda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2448 Saluda Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

2448 Saluda Drive

2448 Saluda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2448 Saluda Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054
Hudson Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***MOVE IN SPECIAL...1 MONTH FREE RENT OVER A 1 YEAR LEASE FOR A MOVE IN OF APRIL 1ST*** Bright and open home features a large living room with views into the dining area and the fully equip kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Master suite is a very good size and features a big closet, ceiling fan and a private bathroom. 2 Spacious secondary bedrooms, a large full bathroom in the hallway as well as the laundry closet complete the rest of the home. Entertain or relax on the covered front porch or the back deck with views of the nice yard and mature trees. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-624-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 Saluda Drive have any available units?
2448 Saluda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 Saluda Drive have?
Some of 2448 Saluda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 Saluda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2448 Saluda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 Saluda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2448 Saluda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2448 Saluda Drive offer parking?
No, 2448 Saluda Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2448 Saluda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 Saluda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 Saluda Drive have a pool?
No, 2448 Saluda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2448 Saluda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2448 Saluda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 Saluda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 Saluda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College