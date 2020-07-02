2423 South York Road

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Available For Rent in Gastonia, NC!



MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



This beautiful home was just R E N O V A T E D!

Do not miss out of this property, it will not last long!



Kitchen has brand new cabinets and countertops and is equipped with a stove and fridge. Three spacious bedrooms.



This home has Central A/C and gas heat.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.



Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.



For Details, Inquiries, and Showing Instructions- TEXT US! (704-868-4065)



Pet Policy: Pets considered- if approved there is a $350.00 non refundable fee per pet and an extra $15.00 each month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.