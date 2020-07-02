All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:50 PM

2423 South York Road

2423 South York Road · No Longer Available
Location

2423 South York Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Available For Rent in Gastonia, NC!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

This beautiful home was just R E N O V A T E D!
Do not miss out of this property, it will not last long!

Kitchen has brand new cabinets and countertops and is equipped with a stove and fridge. Three spacious bedrooms.

This home has Central A/C and gas heat.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.

For Details, Inquiries, and Showing Instructions- TEXT US! (704-868-4065)

Pet Policy: Pets considered- if approved there is a $350.00 non refundable fee per pet and an extra $15.00 each month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 South York Road have any available units?
2423 South York Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 South York Road have?
Some of 2423 South York Road's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 South York Road currently offering any rent specials?
2423 South York Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 South York Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2423 South York Road is pet friendly.
Does 2423 South York Road offer parking?
No, 2423 South York Road does not offer parking.
Does 2423 South York Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 South York Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 South York Road have a pool?
No, 2423 South York Road does not have a pool.
Does 2423 South York Road have accessible units?
No, 2423 South York Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 South York Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 South York Road does not have units with dishwashers.

