Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

2415 South York Road

2415 South York Road · No Longer Available
Location

2415 South York Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL: ONLY $35 TO APPLY TODAY!

Nice 2 BR / 1 BA rental available in Gastonia, NC!

Just recently renovated!!

This property has central A/C.

Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included!
Tenant is responsible for supplying the stove.

Apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Professionally managed by SRP Management.
(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)

For showing instructions- please text SRP Office 704-868-4065

Details & Inquires, Text Us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered: If approved, there is a non-refundable pet fee of $150.00 and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 South York Road have any available units?
2415 South York Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 South York Road have?
Some of 2415 South York Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 South York Road currently offering any rent specials?
2415 South York Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 South York Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 South York Road is pet friendly.
Does 2415 South York Road offer parking?
No, 2415 South York Road does not offer parking.
Does 2415 South York Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 South York Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 South York Road have a pool?
No, 2415 South York Road does not have a pool.
Does 2415 South York Road have accessible units?
No, 2415 South York Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 South York Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 South York Road does not have units with dishwashers.
