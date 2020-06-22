2415 South York Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPECIAL, HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL: ONLY $35 TO APPLY TODAY!



Nice 2 BR / 1 BA rental available in Gastonia, NC!



Just recently renovated!!



This property has central A/C.



Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer are included!

Tenant is responsible for supplying the stove.



Application fee is non refundable.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

(If you are talking to someone who claims to own this property, you are being scammed. Only communicate with an SRP Management employee if you are inquiring about this property.)



Pets considered: If approved, there is a non-refundable pet fee of $150.00 and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.