2354 Myrtle Avenue

JUST REDUCED!!ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Available Now!!! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Gastonia - move-in ready for new residents. Enjoy gatherings on your quaint rocking chair front porch or entertain in your spacious living room. A sunny applianced eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and counters. The main level boasts a nice master plus 2 more bedrooms with bath. Hurry you will not want to miss out on seeing this home. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Subdivision: Brookhaven

High school: Bessemer City High School

Middle school: Bessemer City Middle School

Elementary school: Edward D Sadler, Jr Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.