All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2322 Madison Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2322 Madison Green Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2322 Madison Green Drive

2322 Madison Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2322 Madison Green Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome with Screened in Sunroom - Welcome home!

This 2 Bedroom Townhome is gorgeous! It has beautiful wood floors on the main level and unique columns dividing the dining room and living room space. This home has 2.5 bathrooms and master bathroom has a double sink vanity and garden tub.

The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer connections are located in the hallway on the second floor, which makes it convenient to do your laundry.

You will love the screened in sunroom off the living room, as well as your private patio space.

This home is renting for $1095 with a $1045 security deposit. You will be responsible for the following utilities: electric, gas, and water/sewer/trash.

This home won't last long!!

If you would like to view this property, we check out keys from our office in Downtown Gastonia, 201 E. Main Ave., Gastonia, NC. 28052. Keys can be checked out Monday through Thursday from 9am to 5pm with a valid picture ID and $40 cash. You then have 24 hours to view the property and return the keys, and we will return your $40 when you have returned the keys.

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple. Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3908021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Madison Green Drive have any available units?
2322 Madison Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Madison Green Drive have?
Some of 2322 Madison Green Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Madison Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Madison Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Madison Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Madison Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 2322 Madison Green Drive offer parking?
No, 2322 Madison Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Madison Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Madison Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Madison Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2322 Madison Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Madison Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2322 Madison Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Madison Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Madison Green Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Cheap PlacesGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College