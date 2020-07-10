2322 Madison Green Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave bathtub

2 Bedroom Townhome with Screened in Sunroom - Welcome home!



This 2 Bedroom Townhome is gorgeous! It has beautiful wood floors on the main level and unique columns dividing the dining room and living room space. This home has 2.5 bathrooms and master bathroom has a double sink vanity and garden tub.



The kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer connections are located in the hallway on the second floor, which makes it convenient to do your laundry.



You will love the screened in sunroom off the living room, as well as your private patio space.



This home is renting for $1095 with a $1045 security deposit. You will be responsible for the following utilities: electric, gas, and water/sewer/trash.



If you would like to view this property, we check out keys from our office in Downtown Gastonia, 201 E. Main Ave., Gastonia, NC. 28052. Keys can be checked out Monday through Thursday from 9am to 5pm with a valid picture ID and $40 cash. You then have 24 hours to view the property and return the keys, and we will return your $40 when you have returned the keys.



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple. Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



Property Matters Realty, LLC

Phone: 704-861-0833

Fax: 704-861-0783

www.propertymattersrealty.com

No Pets Allowed



