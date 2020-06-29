All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 2111 E Propst St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
2111 E Propst St
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:35 AM

2111 E Propst St

2111 East Propst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2111 East Propst Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $50 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.

Cute 1 story home 5 minutes away from Gastonia Mall. This home has brand new flooring throughout. Recently painted and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove! Rocking chair front porch and spacious yard with a separate storage building. Good sized rooms with closets in each. This home is in a nice neighborhood with easy access to I85. It will not last long! Pet policy: spayed/neutered cat only.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 E Propst St have any available units?
2111 E Propst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 E Propst St have?
Some of 2111 E Propst St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 E Propst St currently offering any rent specials?
2111 E Propst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 E Propst St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 E Propst St is pet friendly.
Does 2111 E Propst St offer parking?
No, 2111 E Propst St does not offer parking.
Does 2111 E Propst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 E Propst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 E Propst St have a pool?
No, 2111 E Propst St does not have a pool.
Does 2111 E Propst St have accessible units?
No, 2111 E Propst St does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 E Propst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 E Propst St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College