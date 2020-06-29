2111 E Propst St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: $50 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.



Cute 1 story home 5 minutes away from Gastonia Mall. This home has brand new flooring throughout. Recently painted and remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove! Rocking chair front porch and spacious yard with a separate storage building. Good sized rooms with closets in each. This home is in a nice neighborhood with easy access to I85. It will not last long! Pet policy: spayed/neutered cat only.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.