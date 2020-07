Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom newly renovated home is ready for move in today!! Start 2020 off right in your new home, centrally located in the heart of Gastonia. All utilities are separate and the responsibility of the resident to establish prior to move in day. Home is leased in as-is condition. Pets acceptable with owner approval $200 pet fee (non-refundable) + $20 monthly pet rent. Breed restrictions apply.