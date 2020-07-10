All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

1916 Winget Street

1916 Winget Street · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Winget Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now, move in ready!

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $150 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent. No dangerous breeds.

This home includes a stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer hookup.

Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Winget Street have any available units?
1916 Winget Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Winget Street have?
Some of 1916 Winget Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Winget Street currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Winget Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Winget Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Winget Street is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Winget Street offer parking?
No, 1916 Winget Street does not offer parking.
Does 1916 Winget Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Winget Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Winget Street have a pool?
No, 1916 Winget Street does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Winget Street have accessible units?
No, 1916 Winget Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Winget Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1916 Winget Street does not have units with dishwashers.

