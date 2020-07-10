1916 Winget Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now, move in ready!



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $150 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15/month for pet rent. No dangerous breeds.



This home includes a stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer hookup.



Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.



Rental Terms: Rent: $550, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $550, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.