1900 Parkdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, available now!



Tenant supplies appliances.



-This is not Central A/C

-Gas Heat

-Washer/Dryer Hookup



For applications and self tours, please visit www.srpmanagement.net.



Details & Inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.



Pets considered: If approved it will be a $150.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.