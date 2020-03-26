All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:12 PM

1900 Parkdale Avenue

1900 Parkdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Parkdale Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, available now!

Tenant supplies appliances.

-This is not Central A/C
-Gas Heat
-Washer/Dryer Hookup

For applications and self tours, please visit www.srpmanagement.net.

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL SCAMS:
If you have been speaking with someone who claims to own this property and is not an SRP Management Employee, you are potentially being scammed! SRP Management does not advertise on Craiglist.

Details & Inquiries text us at 704-868-4065.

Pets considered: If approved it will be a $150.00 non refundable pet fee and an extra $15.00/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue have any available units?
1900 Parkdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1900 Parkdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Parkdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Parkdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Parkdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1900 Parkdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Parkdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1900 Parkdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1900 Parkdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Parkdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Parkdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1900 Parkdale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
