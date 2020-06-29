All apartments in Gastonia
1715 W Davidson Ave
1715 W Davidson Ave

1715 West Davidson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 West Davidson Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch available. This home features central air and heat (new hvac installed in 2019), fresh paint, new flooring throughout, and a bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The yard is large and is fully fenced in. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 W Davidson Ave have any available units?
1715 W Davidson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 W Davidson Ave have?
Some of 1715 W Davidson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 W Davidson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1715 W Davidson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 W Davidson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 W Davidson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1715 W Davidson Ave offer parking?
No, 1715 W Davidson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1715 W Davidson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 W Davidson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 W Davidson Ave have a pool?
No, 1715 W Davidson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1715 W Davidson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1715 W Davidson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 W Davidson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 W Davidson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

