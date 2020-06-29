1715 W Davidson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch available. This home features central air and heat (new hvac installed in 2019), fresh paint, new flooring throughout, and a bathroom with a separate tub and shower. The yard is large and is fully fenced in. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.