All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1714 Smith Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1714 Smith Ave
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

1714 Smith Ave

1714 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1714 Smith Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home in the Gastonia area; 3bdrm/2bath. Beautiful remodeled home with spacious rooms, updated appliances, remodeled bathroom and great updates throughout.

Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application.
$75 Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval. Pet friendly, please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Smith Ave have any available units?
1714 Smith Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Smith Ave have?
Some of 1714 Smith Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Smith Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Smith Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Smith Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Smith Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Smith Ave offer parking?
No, 1714 Smith Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Smith Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Smith Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Smith Ave have a pool?
No, 1714 Smith Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Smith Ave have accessible units?
No, 1714 Smith Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Smith Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Smith Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGastonia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gastonia Cheap ApartmentsGastonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Gastonia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College