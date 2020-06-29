All apartments in Gastonia
1649 East Perry Street

1649 Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1649 Perry Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR / 1 BA Available for Rent in Gastonia, NC!

This property is equipped with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.
Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL SCAMS:
If you have been speaking with someone who claims to own this property and is not an SRP Management Employee, you are potentially being scammed! SRP Management does not advertise on Craiglist.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $150 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 East Perry Street have any available units?
1649 East Perry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 East Perry Street have?
Some of 1649 East Perry Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 East Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1649 East Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 East Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 East Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 1649 East Perry Street offer parking?
No, 1649 East Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1649 East Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 East Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 East Perry Street have a pool?
No, 1649 East Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1649 East Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 1649 East Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 East Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 East Perry Street has units with dishwashers.
