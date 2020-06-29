1649 East Perry Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BR / 1 BA Available for Rent in Gastonia, NC!



This property is equipped with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.



NOTICE OF POTENTIAL SCAMS:

If you have been speaking with someone who claims to own this property and is not an SRP Management Employee, you are potentially being scammed! SRP Management does not advertise on Craiglist.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $150 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $750, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.