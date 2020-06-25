1562 Peabody Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully maintained single family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful laminate vinyl plank flooring in the entryway and kitchen, carpet throughout, designer paint colors and lots of natural light. Home comes with Nest thermostats on the main and upper level along with the Ring Video Doorbell. Large master with large bathroom and bright walk-in closet, two secondary bedrooms are also a good size. Washer/Dryer hookup located on the upper level. Enjoy summer evening BBQ's on your back patio. Come check out this gem.