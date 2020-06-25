All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
1562 Peabody Court
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:11 AM

1562 Peabody Court

1562 Peabody Court · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Peabody Court, Gastonia, NC 28052
Village at Fifth

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully maintained single family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Beautiful laminate vinyl plank flooring in the entryway and kitchen, carpet throughout, designer paint colors and lots of natural light. Home comes with Nest thermostats on the main and upper level along with the Ring Video Doorbell. Large master with large bathroom and bright walk-in closet, two secondary bedrooms are also a good size. Washer/Dryer hookup located on the upper level. Enjoy summer evening BBQ's on your back patio. Come check out this gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Peabody Court have any available units?
1562 Peabody Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1562 Peabody Court have?
Some of 1562 Peabody Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Peabody Court currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Peabody Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Peabody Court pet-friendly?
No, 1562 Peabody Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1562 Peabody Court offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Peabody Court offers parking.
Does 1562 Peabody Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 Peabody Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Peabody Court have a pool?
No, 1562 Peabody Court does not have a pool.
Does 1562 Peabody Court have accessible units?
No, 1562 Peabody Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Peabody Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Peabody Court has units with dishwashers.
