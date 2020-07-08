All apartments in Gastonia
1510 Robbins Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

1510 Robbins Street

1510 Robbins Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Robbins Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
basketball court
Really cute craftsman style home. Large living room, large den or bonus room, office, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced in yard, cute baths and kitchen, huge 800 s.f. detached garage with electricity,outdoor basketball hoop and court area. Zoned industrial so some businesses could be run out of the garage according to the city. One garage door. Large turn around. Gorgeous cedar pillars and custom shutters on front porch. Freshly painted and brand new carpet in bedroom 3. The rest of the home is wood floors and tile in the baths. No Smoking inside the home. Must have good credit and good rent history. $55 application fee per adult. $350 One time pet fee per pet. Agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Robbins Street have any available units?
1510 Robbins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Robbins Street have?
Some of 1510 Robbins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Robbins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Robbins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Robbins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Robbins Street is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Robbins Street offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Robbins Street offers parking.
Does 1510 Robbins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Robbins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Robbins Street have a pool?
No, 1510 Robbins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Robbins Street have accessible units?
No, 1510 Robbins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Robbins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Robbins Street does not have units with dishwashers.

