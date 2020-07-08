1510 Robbins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage

Really cute craftsman style home. Large living room, large den or bonus room, office, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fenced in yard, cute baths and kitchen, huge 800 s.f. detached garage with electricity,outdoor basketball hoop and court area. Zoned industrial so some businesses could be run out of the garage according to the city. One garage door. Large turn around. Gorgeous cedar pillars and custom shutters on front porch. Freshly painted and brand new carpet in bedroom 3. The rest of the home is wood floors and tile in the baths. No Smoking inside the home. Must have good credit and good rent history. $55 application fee per adult. $350 One time pet fee per pet. Agent is the owner.