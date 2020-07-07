All apartments in Gastonia
1477 Brett Shane Court
1477 Brett Shane Court

1477 Brett Shane Court · No Longer Available
Location

1477 Brett Shane Court, Gastonia, NC 28052
Village at Fifth

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Brand new neighborhood, Villages at 5th Avenue. Home was built in 2016 and features attached one car garage, spacious living room with open kitchen & separate dining room area. Home is over 1,500 square feet and comes with courtesy use appliances. (Electric range/oven, over the range microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer.)

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a non-refundable per pet fee of $250.

Call / Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1477 Brett Shane Court have any available units?
1477 Brett Shane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1477 Brett Shane Court have?
Some of 1477 Brett Shane Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1477 Brett Shane Court currently offering any rent specials?
1477 Brett Shane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1477 Brett Shane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1477 Brett Shane Court is pet friendly.
Does 1477 Brett Shane Court offer parking?
Yes, 1477 Brett Shane Court offers parking.
Does 1477 Brett Shane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1477 Brett Shane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1477 Brett Shane Court have a pool?
No, 1477 Brett Shane Court does not have a pool.
Does 1477 Brett Shane Court have accessible units?
No, 1477 Brett Shane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1477 Brett Shane Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1477 Brett Shane Court has units with dishwashers.

