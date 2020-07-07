1477 Brett Shane Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Brand new neighborhood, Villages at 5th Avenue. Home was built in 2016 and features attached one car garage, spacious living room with open kitchen & separate dining room area. Home is over 1,500 square feet and comes with courtesy use appliances. (Electric range/oven, over the range microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer.)



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a non-refundable per pet fee of $250.



Call / Email us today to set up a viewing of the home!

704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.