143 Winget Circle - C
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 PM

143 Winget Circle - C

143 Winget Cir · No Longer Available
Location

143 Winget Cir, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on a cozy backroad and close to the downtown area of Gastonia, this triplex home features many updates.

Features:

New paint throughout,
Updated Kitchen,
Wood floors,
Ceiling fans,
Laundry hookups,
Electric AC/Heat

For an appointment to view this great property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@Mw properties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com.

PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

School Assignments:

Lingerfelt Elementary
York Chester Middle
Hunter Huss High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

