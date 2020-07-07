143 Winget Circle - C

Amenities
Located on a cozy backroad and close to the downtown area of Gastonia, this triplex home features many updates.
Features:
New paint throughout,
Updated Kitchen,
Wood floors,
Ceiling fans,
Laundry hookups,
Electric AC/Heat
For an appointment to view this great property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@Mw properties.net. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at rent777.com.
PETS ARE ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
School Assignments:
Lingerfelt Elementary
York Chester Middle
Hunter Huss High