Fully renovate unit. On ground floor. Easy in and out. Close to Gastonia down town and I 85. Walking distance to city bus stop. Complex is professionally managed. Minimum one year lease. Background check through Turbo tenant. Turbo tenant will charge fees for application. We do accept Section 8 tenants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249430 Property Id 249430
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5678760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 Sims Cir B have any available units?
1311 Sims Cir B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Sims Cir B have?
Some of 1311 Sims Cir B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Sims Cir B currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Sims Cir B is not currently offering any rent specials.