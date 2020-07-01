1311 Sims Cir B

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Condo in Gastonia for Rent - Property Id: 249430



Fully renovate unit. On ground floor. Easy in and out. Close to Gastonia down town and I 85. Walking distance to city bus stop. Complex is professionally managed. Minimum one year lease. Background check through Turbo tenant. Turbo tenant will charge fees for application. We do accept Section 8 tenants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249430

Property Id 249430



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5678760)