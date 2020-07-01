All apartments in Gastonia
1311 Sims Cir B
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1311 Sims Cir B

1311 Sims Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Sims Circle, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Condo in Gastonia for Rent - Property Id: 249430

Fully renovate unit. On ground floor. Easy in and out. Close to Gastonia down town and I 85. Walking distance to city bus stop. Complex is professionally managed. Minimum one year lease. Background check through Turbo tenant. Turbo tenant will charge fees for application. We do accept Section 8 tenants.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Sims Cir B have any available units?
1311 Sims Cir B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Sims Cir B have?
Some of 1311 Sims Cir B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Sims Cir B currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Sims Cir B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Sims Cir B pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Sims Cir B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 1311 Sims Cir B offer parking?
No, 1311 Sims Cir B does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Sims Cir B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Sims Cir B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Sims Cir B have a pool?
No, 1311 Sims Cir B does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Sims Cir B have accessible units?
No, 1311 Sims Cir B does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Sims Cir B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Sims Cir B has units with dishwashers.

