1215 West Walnut Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 West Walnut Avenue

1215 West Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
1215 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

pet friendly
parking
carpet
carpet
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
1/2 Off First Month's Rent!!

3 Bedroom 1 Bath cozy home with space to spare inside and out! Large common living spaces with spacious bedrooms. Fresh coat of paint throughout with refreshed carpet as well. Shady parking area to the side of the house, with an additional ramp leading to the front door. Located with easy access for commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.

Available for a self-viewing tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue have any available units?
1215 West Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1215 West Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1215 West Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 West Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 West Walnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1215 West Walnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 West Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1215 West Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1215 West Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 West Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 West Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 West Walnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

