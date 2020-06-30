All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated April 15 2020

1137 W Mauney Avenue

1137 West Mauney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1137 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 4/15/20

This beautiful and cozy home is located in the heart of Gastonia, North Carolina. This two bedroom home features an inviting front porch, great yard, new stainless steel kitchen appliances and even more upgrades and renovations, this home is a absolute dream! In a great location, you'll be close to food, shopping, and more. Quick interstate and highway access. Don't delay! Call our offices for more details and schedule your tour online today! This home won't last long and we can't wait to meet you!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 W Mauney Avenue have any available units?
1137 W Mauney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 W Mauney Avenue have?
Some of 1137 W Mauney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 W Mauney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1137 W Mauney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 W Mauney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 W Mauney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1137 W Mauney Avenue offer parking?
No, 1137 W Mauney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1137 W Mauney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 W Mauney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 W Mauney Avenue have a pool?
No, 1137 W Mauney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1137 W Mauney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1137 W Mauney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 W Mauney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 W Mauney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

