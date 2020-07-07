All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

1110 Sykes St

1110 West Sykes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1110 West Sykes Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Sykes St have any available units?
1110 Sykes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1110 Sykes St currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Sykes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Sykes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Sykes St is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Sykes St offer parking?
No, 1110 Sykes St does not offer parking.
Does 1110 Sykes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 Sykes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Sykes St have a pool?
No, 1110 Sykes St does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Sykes St have accessible units?
No, 1110 Sykes St does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Sykes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Sykes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1110 Sykes St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1110 Sykes St has units with air conditioning.

