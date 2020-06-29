All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:15 PM

104 E. Ruby Avenue

104 East Ruby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

104 East Ruby Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
*Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom.

* Washer and dryer connection

* Fenced in yard

* 644 SqFt

* Living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue have any available units?
104 E. Ruby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 104 E. Ruby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
104 E. Ruby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E. Ruby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue offer parking?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue have a pool?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 E. Ruby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 E. Ruby Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

