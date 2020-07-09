1012 Ridge Avenue

Amenities

Move in Ready on 5/11/20 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on large corner lot in Gastonia. Home features fresh paint throughout, new flooring in the bonus room that could be used as office, small bedroom or dining room. Lots of storage in the unfinished basement. All appliances are for courtesy use, (refrigerator & electric range/oven has washer & electric dryer hook-up).



*Pets are conditional and up to the home owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



