1012 Ridge Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1012 Ridge Avenue

1012 Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Ridge Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready on 5/11/20 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on large corner lot in Gastonia. Home features fresh paint throughout, new flooring in the bonus room that could be used as office, small bedroom or dining room. Lots of storage in the unfinished basement. All appliances are for courtesy use, (refrigerator & electric range/oven has washer & electric dryer hook-up).

*Pets are conditional and up to the home owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / info@Leproperties.com

(RLNE5771512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

