1005 Woodlark Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dont miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Move in ready home located in Forestbrook neighborhood minutes from the country club. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath at 1934 Sq. Ft. Nice updated home that was recently remodeled. Nearly new paint (just one year old) flooring, counter tops, exterior paint and a 5 year old roof. The photos are for reference only. (Furniture in photos is from before and not currently in the house) Has central HVAC with a comfortable living room with fireplace. Open kitchen with updated one year old stove, microwave hood, and fridge opening into the dining room. Has washer and dryer hook ups ready, large living room, family room that leads to a large outside deck to the backyard. Outside there is a nice 2 car carport parking with more parking on driveway. Less than a 5 minutes walk to Robinson Elementary School.



Available for rent at $1325

Security Deposit: $1325 Minimum

All Utilities Separate

Homes is pet-friendly with some breed restrictions and allows up to two pets with a fee.

12, 18 or 24 month lease agreement term available

Security Deposit and First Month Rent to move in.



Qualification Requirements: Application available in person when you check out the property. (Can be filled out and brought back a different time)

(Application/tenant background check, $45 fee required per adult).

Required for application:

1) Copy of drivers license

2) SSN

3) Continued 2 Month Pay Stub

Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

If you have been put in the eviction process by previous landlord within the last 2 years you won't be qualified for the house.



Call tony (704-674-4339) to schedule a showing. Please text and/or email in advance if you are interested. Going to rent out quick so check it out before it's too late!



