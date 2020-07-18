All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
1005 Woodlark Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Woodlark Court

1005 Woodlark Court · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Woodlark Court, Gastonia, NC 28056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dont miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! Move in ready home located in Forestbrook neighborhood minutes from the country club. Home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath at 1934 Sq. Ft. Nice updated home that was recently remodeled. Nearly new paint (just one year old) flooring, counter tops, exterior paint and a 5 year old roof. The photos are for reference only. (Furniture in photos is from before and not currently in the house) Has central HVAC with a comfortable living room with fireplace. Open kitchen with updated one year old stove, microwave hood, and fridge opening into the dining room. Has washer and dryer hook ups ready, large living room, family room that leads to a large outside deck to the backyard. Outside there is a nice 2 car carport parking with more parking on driveway. Less than a 5 minutes walk to Robinson Elementary School.

Available for rent at $1325
Security Deposit: $1325 Minimum
All Utilities Separate
Homes is pet-friendly with some breed restrictions and allows up to two pets with a fee.
12, 18 or 24 month lease agreement term available
Security Deposit and First Month Rent to move in.

Qualification Requirements: Application available in person when you check out the property. (Can be filled out and brought back a different time)
(Application/tenant background check, $45 fee required per adult).
Required for application:
1) Copy of drivers license
2) SSN
3) Continued 2 Month Pay Stub
Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
If you have been put in the eviction process by previous landlord within the last 2 years you won't be qualified for the house.

Call tony (704-674-4339) to schedule a showing. Please text and/or email in advance if you are interested. Going to rent out quick so check it out before it's too late!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25973

(RLNE4673502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Woodlark Court have any available units?
1005 Woodlark Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Woodlark Court have?
Some of 1005 Woodlark Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Woodlark Court currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Woodlark Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Woodlark Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Woodlark Court is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Woodlark Court offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Woodlark Court offers parking.
Does 1005 Woodlark Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Woodlark Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Woodlark Court have a pool?
No, 1005 Woodlark Court does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Woodlark Court have accessible units?
No, 1005 Woodlark Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Woodlark Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Woodlark Court has units with dishwashers.
