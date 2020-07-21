Rent Calculator
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
409 Hickory Grove Road, Gaston County, NC 28056
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
McAdenville Rental - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom fully remodeled home within walking distance to down town McAdenville. Home was fully renovated in 2018 and is in move in ready condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road have any available units?
409 Hickory Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaston County, NC
.
Is 409 Hickory Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
409 Hickory Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Hickory Grove Road pet-friendly?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gaston County
.
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road offer parking?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road have a pool?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Hickory Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Hickory Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
