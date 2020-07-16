327 Robinson Road

Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Two Bedroom Duplex - Great Location - Available Now! - This two bedroom and one bathroom duplex home has all you will need. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. An open floor plan allows for easy access from your living room to your kitchen. Conveniently located just minutes away from grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies, you will want to call this your home!



This home rents for $750 and the security deposit is $700. No pets allowed.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of Oakland Street and Main Avenue. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this property’s information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



Property Matters Realty, LLC

Phone: 704-861-0833

Fax: 704-861-0783

www.propertymattersrealty.com

Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3792258)