Gaston County, NC
327 Robinson Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

327 Robinson Road

327 Robinson Road · No Longer Available
327 Robinson Road, Gaston County, NC 28056

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Two Bedroom Duplex - Great Location - Available Now! - This two bedroom and one bathroom duplex home has all you will need. The kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. An open floor plan allows for easy access from your living room to your kitchen. Conveniently located just minutes away from grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacies, you will want to call this your home!

This home rents for $750 and the security deposit is $700. No pets allowed.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of Oakland Street and Main Avenue. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this property’s information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation and look forward to assisting you soon!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3792258)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Robinson Road have any available units?
327 Robinson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
Is 327 Robinson Road currently offering any rent specials?
327 Robinson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Robinson Road pet-friendly?
No, 327 Robinson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaston County.
Does 327 Robinson Road offer parking?
No, 327 Robinson Road does not offer parking.
Does 327 Robinson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Robinson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Robinson Road have a pool?
No, 327 Robinson Road does not have a pool.
Does 327 Robinson Road have accessible units?
No, 327 Robinson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Robinson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Robinson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Robinson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Robinson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
